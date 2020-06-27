Global  

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Request To Allow All Texans To Vote By Mail

Newsy Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court Denies Request To Allow All Texans To Vote By MailWatch VideoThe U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request from Texas Democrats to allow all voters in the state to cast ballots by mail.

Texas' election code only allows people who are over 65, out of the county, in jail or have a disability to vote by mail. The Texas Democratic Party sued state officials, arguing that...
