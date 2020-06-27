News24.com | UK police charge Reading 'terror' suspect

A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.
Reading terror suspect Khairi Saadallah had a history of mental health issues, debt and homelessness, according to court documents. The 25-year-old arrived in the UK as a refugee, having fled the civil..
