News24.com | UK police charge Reading 'terror' suspect

Saturday, 27 June 2020
British counter-terror police on Saturday charged a man with three counts of murder and three of attempted murder after a knife attack in southeast England on June 20.
 A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

