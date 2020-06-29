Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia Isn’t Honest Broker In Intensifying China-India Military Confrontation – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Russia Isn’t Honest Broker In Intensifying China-India Military Confrontation – AnalysisBy Dr Subhash Kapila

The China-India Military Confrontation in mid-2020 displays all the portents of unfolding intensification and India’s foreign policy establishment should dispense Indian policy illusions that Russia immersed deep in China-Russia Strategic Nexus can broker sustainable peace with China.

Russia in 2020...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News

Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News 01:46

 The Queen actress shared a video on Instagram urging everyone to stand up for the nation and boycott Chinese products. The video, uploaded by Kangana Ranaut team reads, "We have to stand together, unite, and collectively fight this war against China!" Kangana Ranaut has condemned the brutal Chinese...

Related videos from verified sources

India urges China to ‘ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’ [Video]

India urges China to ‘ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’

India on Thursday again urged China to ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas and honour bilateral agreements in a bid to ease the border standoff in Ladakh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published
खबरों के म़ॉर्निंग डोज में देखिए...चीन के कैसे बदल [Video]

खबरों के म़ॉर्निंग डोज में देखिए...चीन के कैसे बदल

चीनी सरकार के मुखपत्र ग्लोबल टाइम्स ने कैसे बदल लिया है अपना सुर ?...बैन की वजह..

Credit: LiveHindustan     Duration: 08:18Published
Nehru Place shopkeepers concern over adverse impact of 'ban' on import of products from China [Video]

Nehru Place shopkeepers concern over adverse impact of 'ban' on import of products from China

The shopkeepers of national capital Delhi's biggest computer and electronics market at Nehru Place are concerned about the adverse impact of a blanket ban on import of products from China. Mahinder,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this

browe46

@SouthEastAsia46 Russia Isn't Honest Broker In Intensifying China-India Military Confrontation - Analysis - Eurasia Review https://t.co/NnNSKETAce 4 days ago

AsuraSerg

Sergei Frolikov Russia Isn't Honest Broker In Intensifying China-India Military Confrontation - Analysis - Eurasia Review https://t.co/oyCxxn9Tu5 4 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Russia Isn’t Honest Broker In Intensifying China-India Military Confrontation – Analysis https://t.co/7MbNAWHRIq 4 days ago