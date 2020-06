[Breaking] Terrorists Assault Karachi Stock Exchange, At Least 9 Killed Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The Pakistani stock exchange was attacked by a group of unidentified gunmen with explosives and sophisticated firearms. Local police officers exchanged shots with the terrorists leading to the death of at least four of the perpetrators. The Pakistani stock exchange was attacked by a group of unidentified gunmen with explosives and sophisticated firearms. Local police officers exchanged shots with the terrorists leading to the death of at least four of the perpetrators. 👓 View full article