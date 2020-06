Related news from verified sources Four gunmen killed in Pakistan stock exchange attack: Police It was not immediately clear if there are more assailants at large.

Khaleej Times 2 hours ago



Four gunmen killed after attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange Four gunmen have been killed during an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi.

SBS 2 hours ago



Pakistan: At least seven dead after gunmen attack stock exchange Armed men have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, according to local police. All four of the attackers and at least two civilians were...

Deutsche Welle 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this