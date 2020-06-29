Global  

Pakistan: Gunmen Attack Karachi Stock Exchange, Killing 6

Eurasia Review Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Pakistan: Gunmen Attack Karachi Stock Exchange, Killing 6Gunmen attacked the stock exchange in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Monday, killing at least six people — two guards and a policeman, according to police.

Special police forces deployed to the scene of the attack and in a swift operation secured the building, killing all four gunmen.

The attackers were armed with...
