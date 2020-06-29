Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson says COVID-19 has been a disaster for Britain

Japan Today Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has been a “disaster” for Britain, as he announced a spending splurge designed to get the country —…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

It's four years since the Brexit vote. Now what? [Video]

It's four years since the Brexit vote. Now what?

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a deal could be sealed in July with “a bit of oomph,” but European officials see no way through the Brexit deadlock. On the 4th anniversary of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:03Published
Grenfell fire: Boris Johnson gives message on third anniversary [Video]

Grenfell fire: Boris Johnson gives message on third anniversary

In a video message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “absolutely committed” to uncovering the causes of the Grenfell Tower fire and “ensuring it’s never repeated”. “We’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson [Video]

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this