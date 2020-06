The Supreme Court’s Dishonest Interpretation – OpEd Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Once again the Supreme Court has strayed from declaring what preexisting law is to making law.



Once again the Supreme Court has strayed from declaring what preexisting law is to making law.

Impatient with the pace of legislative action on amending Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include sexual-orientation discrimination, the Supreme Court has rewritten the statute via interpretation. In Bostock v. Clayton

