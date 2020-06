Two firefighters killed and 1,600 evacuated after major fire engulfs oil well in India



Two firefighters were killed and least 1,600 families have been evacuated in the wake of a massive oil well fire in India's north-eastern state of Assam. The Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia district.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:48 Published 3 weeks ago

Watch: Fire continues to rage at Assam oil well, 2 firefighters found dead



Massive fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia. Bodies of two firefighters recovered on Wednesday morning from near the well. NDRF engaged in rescue found the bodies from.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published 3 weeks ago