Officers Investigated After Taking Photos At Elijah McClain Memorial

Newsy Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Officers Investigated After Taking Photos At Elijah McClain MemorialWatch VideoSeveral Aurora Police Department officers are under investigation over photos taken at the site of Elijah McClain's memorial in Colorado.

McClain was a 23-year-old Black man who died after being arrested as he walked home from a convenience store in Aurora. His name is one of many being chanted by protesters in...
 Aurora Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson has opened an internal affairs investigation in connection with the alleged behavior of several police officers at the site where Elijah McClain was approached and arrested by police last year.

