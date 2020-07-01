Global  

Louisville To Investigate Handling Of Breonna Taylor's Case

Newsy Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoLouisville, Kentucky, officials say they will investigate how the city handled the case surrounding Breonna Taylor's death.

On Monday the Louisville Metro City Council's oversight committee announced its plan to open an investigation. It said, "The citizens of this community, including members of this Metro Council,...
News video: Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death 01:06

 A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in her home using an incorrect no-knock warrant. Louisville Metro police said there were reports of...

