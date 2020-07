Oscars To Diversify As Academy Invites 819 Members Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the Hollywood figures invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, as the Oscars voting body continues its push to diversify, The Guardian reports.



The Academy announced it had invited 819 new members on Tuesday, June 30, including Cynthia Erivo,... Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the Hollywood figures invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, as the Oscars voting body continues its push to diversify, The Guardian reports.The Academy announced it had invited 819 new members on Tuesday, June 30, including Cynthia Erivo, 👓 View full article