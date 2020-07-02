Even In Worst COVID-19 Cases Body Launches Immune Cells To Fight Back Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A new study from researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) shows that even the sickest COVID-19 patients produce T cells that help fight the virus. The study offers further evidence that a COVID-19 vaccine will need to elicit T cells to work alongside...


