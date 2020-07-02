Global  

Even In Worst COVID-19 Cases Body Launches Immune Cells To Fight Back

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Even In Worst COVID-19 Cases Body Launches Immune Cells To Fight BackA new study from researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) shows that even the sickest COVID-19 patients produce T cells that help fight the virus. The study offers further evidence that a COVID-19 vaccine will need to elicit T cells to work alongside...
