Boris Johnson calls for 'safe and sensible' behaviour as bars, pubs set to reopen in UK
Friday, 3 July 2020 () UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged people to act "safely and sensibly" as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are set to further ease up in England to allow bars, pubs and restaurants to reopen from Saturday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged people to act "safely and sensibly" as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are set to further ease up in England to allow bars, pubs and restaurants to reopen from Saturday.
