U.K. scraps quarantine for some visitors as pubs set to reopen Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Like millions of other Britons, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to get a haircut and a beer on Saturday, when the country takes its biggest step yet out of lockdown with the reopening in England of restaurants, pubs and hairdressers, along with secular and sacred venues including cinemas and churches. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Minister suggests gyms could reopen at end of July



Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has suggested gyms and other facilities could reopen at the end of July if the opening of pubs and restaurants goes smoothly. Mr Zahawi also discussed the possible.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this