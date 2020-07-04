|
Man who crashed gate where Canada Justin Trudeau lives facing 22 charges
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
A man who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was charged with 22 crimes on Friday, including weapons offenses and uttering threats. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said Corey Hurren had several weapons when he was arrested Thursday.
