Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armed man arrested near Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's residence

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
An armed man was arrested last week near Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence for threatening to harm him, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The man, identified as Corey Hurren, was accused of threatening to "cause death or bodily harm" to Trudeau, in addition to 21 charges related to weapons, Xinhua...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become vegan [Video]

Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become vegan

Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become vegan The politician has invested $100 million in the vegan industry and Pamela has now offered to help him to give up..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published
Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau go vegan [Video]

Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau go vegan

Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give up meat and dairy and become a vegan - like her.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published
Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau become vegan [Video]

Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau become vegan

Former 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become a vegan.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Man who crashed lorry in Justin Trudeau’s grounds had several weapons, police say

 Canadian police said an armed man who this week crashed his lorry through a gate on the grounds where prime minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons.
Belfast Telegraph

Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Trudeau lives

 TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Thursday they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s...
Seattle Times

Armed man arrested after driving truck through gate at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's home: report

 An armed man crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives Thursday before being arrested two hours later. Police...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this