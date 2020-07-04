Global  

Inmate death at federal jail in Los Angeles ruled a homicide

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of an inmate at a federal jail in Los Angeles this past week has been ruled a homicide, resulting from stab wounds and strangulation, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. The inmate, Steve Bencom, was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal jail in Los Angeles, […]
