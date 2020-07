You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday



Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this