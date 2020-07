Protester Hit By Car On Closed Freeway Dies Of Injuries Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA 24-year-old demonstrator was killed Saturday when she was hit by a car on a closed Seattle freeway during a protest.



Washington State Patrol said Summer Taylor died at an area hospital Saturday. Another protester 32-year-old Diaz Love was hit by the same driver and was in critical condition.



