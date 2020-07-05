Global  

Demonstrators Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Baltimore

Newsy Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Demonstrators Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In BaltimoreWatch VideoA group of protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore during a demonstration on Saturday.

The marble statue broke into several pieces when it hit the ground before protesters dragged it and threw it in the city's Inner Harbor.

The statue stood in Baltimore's Little Italy...
Related videos from verified sources

Statue titled 'In Honor of Christopher Columbus' torn down, Kit Carson statue removed in Denver [Video]

Statue titled 'In Honor of Christopher Columbus' torn down, Kit Carson statue removed in Denver

Another statue has been torn down in downtown Denver, this one with ties to Christopher Columbus and at Civic Center Park, and the city has already removed a nearby statue of Kit Carson that officials..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published
City Removes Kit Carson Statue Amid Protesters Toppling Others [Video]

City Removes Kit Carson Statue Amid Protesters Toppling Others

The group AIM asked for that statue and the Christopher Columbus statue to be removed.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:36Published
Tensions Rise After Protesters, Counter-Protesters Clash Over Columbus Statue In Nutley, N.J. [Video]

Tensions Rise After Protesters, Counter-Protesters Clash Over Columbus Statue In Nutley, N.J.

Tensions rose surrounding a Christopher Columbus statue in New Jersey on Friday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Christopher Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Christopher Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor on Saturday night.Demonstrators used ropes to topple...
New Zealand Herald

US: Christopher Columbus statue toppled, thrown into Baltimore harbor

 Protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore on the same day that President Donald Trump vowed to preserve the way of life that he said...
Deutsche Welle

Watch: Christopher Columbus statue thrown into Baltimore Harbor on Fourth of July

 Protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Maryland on Independence Day and threw it into the Baltimore Harbor.
USATODAY.com


