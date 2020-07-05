Demonstrators Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Baltimore Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA group of protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore during a demonstration on Saturday.



The marble statue broke into several pieces when it hit the ground before protesters dragged it and threw it in the city's Inner Harbor.



The statue stood in Baltimore's Little Italy


