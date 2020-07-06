Ghislaine Maxwell Posed with Kevin Spacey in Buckingham Palace Throne
Monday, 6 July 2020 () UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper issued an image revealing Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite, seated beside Kevin Spacey, House of Cards actor who has been alleged for sexual misconduct and apparently in the Queen’s London residence in 2002. Buckingham Palace refused to give a comment about the published photograph.
