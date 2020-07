π™ΆπšŠπš•πš’πš•πšŽπš˜ RT @CBSNews: Siberian tiger kills zookeeper in front of visitors https://t.co/5Zey8MevT9 7 seconds ago CBS News Siberian tiger kills zookeeper in front of visitors https://t.co/5Zey8MevT9 3 minutes ago Anna Sanderson RT @johnjhargrove: The first time I’m aware a zoo has made the right decision NOT to kill the animal. Thank you Zurich zoo director Severin… 7 minutes ago Samantha Collins Siberian tiger kills zookeeper in front of visitors https://t.co/Y1rl5a9TOT 10 minutes ago ILIOS Travel Siberian tiger kills Swiss zookeeper https://t.co/5YYrsvuIN1 https://t.co/LShfHnNmCg 53 minutes ago DNS Team #timbeta "Siberian tiger kills Swiss zookeeper in enclosure as visitors watch" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 3 hours ago Villanelle RT @GetawayMagazine: Visitors and staff at the Zurich Zoo witnessed a horrific incident when a female keeper was mauled to death by a Siber… 4 hours ago Getaway Magazine Visitors and staff at the Zurich Zoo witnessed a horrific incident when a female keeper was mauled to death by a Si… https://t.co/iBby9XsMBa 4 hours ago