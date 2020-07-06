Global  

China Detains Prominent Xi Jinping Critic for Calling Out Communist Party Mismanagement

HNGN Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
China Detains Prominent Xi Jinping Critic for Calling Out Communist Party MismanagementA famous critic that has called out the Chinese Communist Party's failed initial response to the coronavirus pandemic was arrested from his own home. The scholar, Xu Zhangrun, was been openly criticizing President Xi Jinping's political leadership for several years.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone 00:34

 For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there, even if only transferring through the airport. First under British colonial rule and then after its...

