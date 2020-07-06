China Detains Prominent Xi Jinping Critic for Calling Out Communist Party Mismanagement
Monday, 6 July 2020 () A famous critic that has called out the Chinese Communist Party's failed initial response to the coronavirus pandemic was arrested from his own home. The scholar, Xu Zhangrun, was been openly criticizing President Xi Jinping's political leadership for several years.
