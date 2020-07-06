Global  

Trump attacks NASCAR and its only Black driver Bubba Wallace

Al Jazeera Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Trump wrongly accused Wallace of perpetrating a 'hoax' in the wake of incident involving a noose in a garage stall.
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Attacks Bubba Wallace Over Noose Incident

Trump Attacks Bubba Wallace Over Noose Incident 01:00

 President Donald Trump lashed out at the NASCAR driver, falsely claiming that a noose found in his racetrack garage was a “hoax.”

