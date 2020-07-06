Global  

White House tries to clarify Trump NASCAR tweet

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends President Donald Trump's tweet attack on NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and his incorrect accusation of the sport's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, for perpetrating "a hoax." (July 6)
 
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 6 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, July 6th: Trump continues to use race as election strategy; NYC enters Phase 3 of reopening effortt; Supreme Court rules on..
USATODAY.com

Change Confederate military base names to honor those who fought for America

 Donald Trump opposes renaming bases honoring Confederate generals, but the United States shouldn't glorify those who took up arms against it: Our view
USATODAY.com
Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax' [Video]

Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize over an incident in which he found a noose in his garage, calling it a 'hoax'. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

GOP Sen. Grassley: Congress may override Trump veto on removing Confederate names from military bases

 Sen. Chuck Grassley, a staunch Trump ally, said Congress would "probably override" a Trump veto on removing Confederate names from military bases.
USATODAY.com
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically [Video]

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively encouraging masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus. But according to CNN, President Donald Trump has so far resisted the call, and still refuses to wear one himself.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany 31st White House Press Secretary

The real Russia hoax

 (CNN)President Donald Trump has termed the richly reported stories that the Russians paid Afghan militants bounties to kill US soldiers based in Afghanistan a..
WorldNews

'Why is Trump calling Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate?'

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump's comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.
BBC News

Aggressive stance against India, other countries confirms true nature of Chinese Communist Party: White House

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that according to President Donald Trump the aggressive stance of Beijing against India and other countries in..
IndiaTimes

China's stance along LAC fits with larger pattern of aggression: US

 However, McEnany stated that the US President believes that the "aggressive stand adopted by China along the LAC fits with a larger pattern of Chinese aggression..
DNA

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trudeau turned down visit to Washington to celebrate new trade agreement: report

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined a White House invitation to commemorate in Washington the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada,..
WorldNews

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to skip Trump trade meeting amid tariff threat, coronavirus concerns

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined an invitation to attend a White House meeting Wednesday to mark the new North American free trade deal inked with..
USATODAY.com

The White House has sent conflicting messages on wearing masks and the new coronavirus cases

 President Donald Trump has attributed a rise in coronavirus cases to expanded testing, but his health officials say that's not the only reason.
USATODAY.com

Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver

Bubba Wallace: Nascar driver's defiant tweet over Trump's 'hate'

 "Love over hate," Bubba Wallace says, after the president calls a story over a garage noose a "hoax".
BBC News

Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters

 President Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com
No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation [Video]

No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

NASCAR NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's No. 32 car will have 'Trump 2020' paint scheme for 9 races

 Beginning this Sunday at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's Cup Series car will sponsored by a pro-Donald Trump PAC.
USATODAY.com

Confederate States of America Confederate States of America De facto federal republic in North America from 1861 to 1865

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

