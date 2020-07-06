|
White House tries to clarify Trump NASCAR tweet
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends President Donald Trump's tweet attack on NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and his incorrect accusation of the sport's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, for perpetrating "a hoax." (July 6)
