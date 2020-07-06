White House tries to clarify Trump NASCAR tweet

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically



As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively encouraging masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus. But according to CNN, President Donald Trump has so far resisted the call, and still refuses to wear one himself.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970