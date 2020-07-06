Experts Claim COVID-19 is Airborne, May Spread Despite Social Distancing

Scientists Demand The WHO Answer A Question There's No Real Answer To Yet



Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization. According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand. The demand is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 2 hours ago

Pandemic: It's Safer To Be Outside Than Inside, But Not Entirely So



For cooped-up Americans going stir-crazy, there's one bit of good news about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads. According to HuffPost, experts say air and wind can dilute the virus, so being.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago