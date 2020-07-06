Global  

Experts Claim COVID-19 is Airborne, May Spread Despite Social Distancing

HNGN Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Experts Claim COVID-19 is Airborne, May Spread Despite Social DistancingNumerous scientists have been saying this for months. The coronavirus lingers in the air indoors.
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease 01:49

 NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York Times. The report states that a scientific journal will publish the researchers' open letter in...

