Experts Claim COVID-19 is Airborne, May Spread Despite Social Distancing

NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York Times.
The report states that a scientific journal will publish the researchers' open letter in...
Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization.
According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand.
The demand is..
For cooped-up Americans going stir-crazy, there's one bit of good news about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads.
According to HuffPost, experts say air and wind can dilute the virus, so being..
Risk of COVID-19 Transmission Inside vs. Outside: Explained With stay-at-home orders loosening across the country, it’s important to remember COVID-19 transmission can and will still happen. Here are..
