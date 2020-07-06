239 Scientists Challenge WHO, Assert COVID-19 Spreads Through Air Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoHundreds of scientists say there's evidence that the novel coronavirus spreads by even the smallest air droplets — and they're calling on the World Health Organization and other public health bodies to address that.



