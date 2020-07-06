Global  

239 Scientists Challenge WHO, Assert COVID-19 Spreads Through Air

Newsy Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
239 Scientists Challenge WHO, Assert COVID-19 Spreads Through AirWatch VideoHundreds of scientists say there's evidence that the novel coronavirus spreads by even the smallest air droplets — and they're calling on the World Health Organization and other public health bodies to address that.

In an open letter published in a scientific journal, 239 scientists from 32 countries say the...
 More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

