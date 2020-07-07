Global  

239 scientists from 32 nations warn Coronavirus is airborne

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Over 200 scientists from 32 nations have written to the World Health Organisation, saying there is evidence that the coronavirus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people, a significant departure from the UN health agency's claims so far that COVID-19 is spread primarily through coughs and sneezes.

A report in...
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease 01:49

 NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York Times. The report states that a scientific journal will publish the researchers' open letter in...

