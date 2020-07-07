239 scientists from 32 nations warn Coronavirus is airborne

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scientists Demand The WHO Answer A Question There's No Real Answer To Yet



Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization. According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand. The demand is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 5 hours ago WHO Urged by Hundreds of Scientists to Rethink Risks of Airborne Transmission of COVID-19



Over 200 scientists from around the world are calling on the World Health Organization to not downplay the risk of airborne spread of COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published 14 hours ago Scientists Demand Urgency On Airborne Spread Of Coronavirus



A group of scientists is urging the World Health Organization to take the threat of airborne transmission of the coronavirus more seriously. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:44 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources More than 200 scientists tell WHO coronavirus is airborne: report By Yoshita Singh New York, Jul 6 () More than 200 scientists from 32 nations have written to the WHO, saying there is evidence that the...

WorldNews 19 hours ago





Tweets about this