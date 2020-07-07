239 scientists from 32 nations warn Coronavirus is airborne
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Over 200 scientists from 32 nations have written to the World Health Organisation, saying there is evidence that the coronavirus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people, a significant departure from the UN health agency's claims so far that COVID-19 is spread primarily through coughs and sneezes.
NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York Times.
The report states that a scientific journal will publish the researchers' open letter in...
Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization.
According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand.
The demand is..