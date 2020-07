You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India's Taj Mahal closure hurting tourism industry



With international flights still suspended, many who depend on tourism are worried about how they will survive. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published 13 hours ago Laundrette owner works 20 hours a day to wash 100,000 scrubs for the NHS



Meet the owner of a laundrette who is working 20 hours a day in order to wash 100,000 sets of scrubs for the NHS. Zakir Bhad, 32, started washing scrubs for the NHS during lockdown and is currently.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 1 day ago Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen



Drinkers and revellers hit the streets of Soho, central London, on Saturday July 4, as the Government eases coronavirus lockdown rules for bars and pubs.But the chairman of the Police Federation has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus updates LIVE: Melbourne hotspots return to lockdown, international flights diverted from Victoria, restrictions ease in NSW Melbourne suburbs at the centre of the COVID-10 outbreak will return to lockdown from 11.59pm tonight, while international flights are diverted from Victoria....

The Age 1 week ago





Tweets about this