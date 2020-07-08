Global  

Inside the 'troubled' Brooklyn prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is being held

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Inside the 'troubled' Brooklyn prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is being heldGhislaine Maxwell, who is allegedly linked to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been transferred to a New York prison which has been branded as a "hell hole" by a former warden.The British socialite was taken to the Metropolitan Detention...
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine 00:35

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as...

