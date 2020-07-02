Global  
 

Watch | All about the new swine flu virus identified in China

Hindu Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A video on the new strain of swine flu virus identified in China
News video: This New Virus Could Spark the Next Global Pandemic

This New Virus Could Spark the Next Global Pandemic 01:47

 BEIJING — Scientists from China have found a virus with "pandemic potential" that is related to the swine flu, according to a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The new virus is dubbed EA H1N1 G4. Science Magazine reports the G4 variant virus has genes from three types of...

