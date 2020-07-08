Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rowling, Rushdie Among 150 Public Figures Warning Over Free Speech

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Rowling, Rushdie Among 150 Public Figures Warning Over Free SpeechSome 150 writers, academics and activists - including authors JK Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood - have signed an open letter denouncing the "restriction of debate".

They say they applaud a recent "needed reckoning" on racial justice, but argue it has fuelled stifling of open debate, the BBC reports.

The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech 01:00

 JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech

 JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant...
Belfast Telegraph

Writers warn in open letter against threat to free speech

 LONDON (AP) — Dozens of artists, writers and academics have signed an open letter decrying the weakening of public debate and warning that the free exchange of...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this