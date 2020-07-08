Rowling, Rushdie Among 150 Public Figures Warning Over Free Speech
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Some 150 writers, academics and activists - including authors JK Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood - have signed an open letter denouncing the "restriction of debate".
They say they applaud a recent "needed reckoning" on racial justice, but argue it has fuelled stifling of open debate, the BBC reports.
