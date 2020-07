JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this