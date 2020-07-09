US doctor Anthony Fauci optimistic over vaccine development by early 2021 Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he is cautiously optimistic over the results from the current clinical trials and the possibility of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of this year or early next year. ​​​​​​Fauci said that the coronavirus will likely to continue to emerge, and global collaboration and transparency are critical to deal with the future pandemics.


