Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US doctor Anthony Fauci optimistic over vaccine development by early 2021

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he is cautiously optimistic over the results from the current clinical trials and the possibility of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of this year or early next year. ​​​​​​Fauci said that the coronavirus will likely to continue to emerge, and global collaboration and transparency are critical to deal with the future pandemics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci: ‘No Guarantee’ Of Coronavirus Vaccine Early 2021 [Video]

Fauci: ‘No Guarantee’ Of Coronavirus Vaccine Early 2021

Fauci: ‘No Guarantee’ Of Coronavirus Vaccine Early 2021

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:23Published
Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day [Video]

Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day

Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published
Dr. Fauci Says He Will "Settle" For 70-75% Effective Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says He Will "Settle" For 70-75% Effective Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine. Now, Dr. Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Fauci 'cautiously optimistic' development of COVID-19 vaccine could happen by the beginning of 2021

 US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says that he remains 'cautiously optimistic' that scientists will develop a COVID-19 vaccine by the beginning of 2021.
SBS


Tweets about this