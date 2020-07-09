|
US doctor Anthony Fauci optimistic over vaccine development by early 2021
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he is cautiously optimistic over the results from the current clinical trials and the possibility of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of this year or early next year. Fauci said that the coronavirus will likely to continue to emerge, and global collaboration and transparency are critical to deal with the future pandemics.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this