You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?



CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton



U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency



Former US national security adviser John Bolton says Donald Trump's reaction to his tell-all book has been "childish" and "degrading to the presidency". Once a close figure to the US President, Bolton.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this