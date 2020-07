China warns of deadlier than corona 'unknown pneumonia' Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan has issued a warning of deadly 'unknown pneumonia' after more than 600 people died of pneumonia in June, a report has said.



According to the South China Morning Post, authorities in Kazakhstan -- the central Asian country, have reimposed Covid-19 lockdown in some parts of the country amid a... 👓 View full article

