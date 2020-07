Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president



President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago

WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students



White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday condemned a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeking to block a new Trump administration rule that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago