Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing
Friday, 10 July 2020 () OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network. Early Friday, users of the apps reported […]
The Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, but this doesn't include only Chinese origin apps. The list of 89 published by news agency ANI has names like Facebook, Tinder and Instagram as well. The order comes as these apps have been found to "leak...
Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR. Anshi Perla became interested in coding after watching her parents work from home at the start of lockdown. Mum Sri,..