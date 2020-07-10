Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network. Early Friday, users of the apps reported […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Army bans 89 apps, including Facebook, Instagram, other big names | Oneindia News

Army bans 89 apps, including Facebook, Instagram, other big names | Oneindia News 01:17

 The Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, but this doesn't include only Chinese origin apps. The list of 89 published by news agency ANI has names like Facebook, Tinder and Instagram as well. The order comes as these apps have been found to "leak...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR [Video]

Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR

Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR. Anshi Perla became interested in coding after watching her parents work from home at the start of lockdown. Mum Sri,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:36Published
Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million [Video]

Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million

According to Business Insider, Facebook acquired GIPHY for $400 million dollars. GIPHY is a popular database that allows users to search for and create GIFs. In a blog post on Friday, Facebook..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

TamarahBryan

Tamarah Bryan | la princesse violette 🇨🇦💜👸🏾 RT @CP24: Facebook's software kit to blame for popular apps crashing https://t.co/4pIss57WDA https://t.co/rvwye4kQOe 4 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Facebook's software kit to blame for popular apps crashing https://t.co/4pIss57WDA https://t.co/rvwye4kQOe 7 minutes ago