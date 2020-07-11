Global  
 

Michel Gives Control To EU Member States To Facilitate Recovery Fund Deal

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Michel Gives Control To EU Member States To Facilitate Recovery Fund DealBy Jorge Valero

(EurActiv) -- European Council President Charles Michel proposed on Friday (10 July) giving more control to member states over the recovery funds to overcome northern member states’ opposition to the ambitious stimulus.

In parallel, his proposal reduced the overall spending of the multiannual financial...
