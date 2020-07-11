Michel Gives Control To EU Member States To Facilitate Recovery Fund Deal Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

By Jorge Valero



(EurActiv) -- European Council President Charles Michel proposed on Friday (10 July) giving more control to member states over the recovery funds to overcome northern member states’ opposition to the ambitious stimulus.



In parallel, his proposal reduced the overall spending of the multiannual financial...

0

