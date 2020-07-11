Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teen dies in suspected shark attack in New South Wales

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Teen dies in suspected shark attack in New South WalesA 17-year-old boy has died after a suspected shark attack on New South Wales' mid-north coast.Witnesses have told police the teenager was surfing at Wilsons Headland off Wooli Beach near Grafton on Saturday afternoon when he suffered...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australian police lock down major state border [Video]

Australian police lock down major state border

Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Failed BMX Backflip [Video]

Failed BMX Backflip

Occurred on June 27, 2020 / Green Valleys, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: When going for a backflip at Green Valley's bike park a rear shock exploded, sending me over the bars. The end..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:14Published
Lady Parks Car on Top of Another Car [Video]

Lady Parks Car on Top of Another Car

Occurred on June 24, 2020 / Maroubra, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "A lady parks her car on top of another car."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

 SYDNEY (AP) — A 17-year-old surfer died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark, the second fatal attack in a week and at least the fifth in Australia this...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this