Teen dies in suspected shark attack in New South Wales

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australian police lock down major state border



Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago Failed BMX Backflip



Occurred on June 27, 2020 / Green Valleys, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: When going for a backflip at Green Valley's bike park a rear shock exploded, sending me over the bars. The end.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:14 Published 5 days ago Lady Parks Car on Top of Another Car



Occurred on June 24, 2020 / Maroubra, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "A lady parks her car on top of another car." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week SYDNEY (AP) — A 17-year-old surfer died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark, the second fatal attack in a week and at least the fifth in Australia this...

Seattle Times 58 minutes ago





Tweets about this