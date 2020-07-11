Teen dies in suspected shark attack in New South Wales
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () A 17-year-old boy has died after a suspected shark attack on New South Wales' mid-north coast.Witnesses have told police the teenager was surfing at Wilsons Headland off Wooli Beach near Grafton on Saturday afternoon when he suffered...
