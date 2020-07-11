California to release 8,000 more prisoners over virus fears
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () The inmates could be eligible for early release by the end of August -- joining 10,000 prisoners already freed in similar initiatives since the start of the virus crisis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
