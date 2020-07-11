Global  
 

California to release 8,000 more prisoners over virus fears

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020
The inmates could be eligible for early release by the end of August -- joining 10,000 prisoners already freed in similar initiatives since the start of the virus crisis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
 Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo. An estimated 8,000 incarcerated...

