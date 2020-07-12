Global  
 

US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. “MAKING HISTORY!” the U.S. Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.” The […]
