|
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. “MAKING HISTORY!” the U.S. Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.” The […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this