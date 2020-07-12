Global  
 

Florida Sets Record For Single-Day Increase In Positive Cases

Newsy Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Florida Sets Record For Single-Day Increase In Positive CasesWatch VideoIt was a tough weekend for Florida in its battle against the coronavirus. Officials announced that Florida set the record for the biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases of any state since the pandemic began.

Saturday's tally of more than 15,000 cases brought the state's total case number to nearly 270,000...
0
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases 00:32

 (CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively. In Florida, Rep. Donna Shalala said the virus is still out of control and places like Miami are edging closer...

