Georgia Governor Voids All Local Face Mask Orders In The State Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Watch VideoGeorgia's governor is prohibiting cities and counties in the state from requiring people to wear



Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday that voided face mask orders from at least 15 local governments across Georgia, including cities like... Watch VideoGeorgia's governor is prohibiting cities and counties in the state from requiring people to wear face masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday that voided face mask orders from at least 15 local governments across Georgia, including cities like 👓 View full article