Iran Offers To Help Ease Tensions Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed Tehran’s readiness to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the wake of deadly border clashes between the two countries.



"As soon as clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iran's diplomatic apparatus got active to mediate and soothe this tension as the region...

