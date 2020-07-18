Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As US hits record high of 77,300 daily cases, Americans told don't get retested

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Even as the US reported a record daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, highest in the world so far, the government's top official in charge of Coronavirus testing urged Americans not to get retested to confirm they've recovered. According to Johns Hopkins University, 77,300 new cases were registered in 24 hours on Thursday. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day

U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day 04:20

 America's coronavirus crisis has taken a turn for the worse with more than 77,000 new cases reported, beating the old single-day record by nearly 10,000. The daily death toll is more than 900, including a record 156 in Florida.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record [Video]

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record

Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published
LA County Reports Record-High 4,592 Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths As Hospitalized Patients Trend Younger [Video]

LA County Reports Record-High 4,592 Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths As Hospitalized Patients Trend Younger

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,592 cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, a single-day record number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s...
WorldNews

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High In US

 After a brief lull, daily coronavirus cases in the United States again surged past 60000 and reached the highest point Tuesday. With 66,870 additional infections...
RTTNews Also reported by •IndependentJapan TodayWorldNewsSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleCBC.ca

Two open-street events allowed to continue this weekend

 Two open-street events slated to take place on Oahu this weekend will continue as planned. Dine in Chinatown on July 11 and the latest Open Street Kalakaua on...
bizjournals


Tweets about this