Rhode Island Can Vote To Remove 'Plantations' From Formal Name

Newsy Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Rhode Island Can Vote To Remove 'Plantations' From Formal NameWatch VideoVoters in Rhode Island will get another chance to change the state's formal name, which includes the phrase “Providence Plantations."

On Thursday, lawmakers passed a joint resolution to put the name-change question on the November ballot. In 1790, when Rhode Island ratified the Constitution, it incorporated as...
