Marco Rubio tweets a tribute to John Lewis using the photo of a different Black congressman Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Like many of his colleagues, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted a tribute to John Lewis on Saturday and included a photo of himself with the civil rights icon who died Friday. He even made the image his Twitter profile picture. There was just one problem. The photo was of Rubio and the late congressman Elijah […]