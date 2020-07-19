Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France: Nantes Cathedral Burns In Suspected Arson Fire

Eurasia Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
France: Nantes Cathedral Burns In Suspected Arson FireBy Hannah Brockhaus

A fire being investigated as arson at a historic cathedral in western France Saturday morning has been contained, according to the local fire chief, though not before the Gothic church’s great organ and rose window sustained severe damage.

Fire Chief Laurent Ferlay told French television BFM July 18...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral 01:15

 An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Woman Arrested For Arson That Sent 6 Running For Their Lives & Killed 73-Year-Old [Video]

North Texas Woman Arrested For Arson That Sent 6 Running For Their Lives & Killed 73-Year-Old

A North Texas woman has been arrested and charged with murder and arson for allegedly setting a fire that ended with the death of an elderly man. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published
Greater-Alarm Fire Rips Through Downtown LA Strip Mall, Arson Suspect Detained [Video]

Greater-Alarm Fire Rips Through Downtown LA Strip Mall, Arson Suspect Detained

An arson suspect has been detained in connection with a greater-alarm fire which broke out at a strip mall in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:35Published
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Arson In Carroll County Garage Fire [Video]

10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Arson In Carroll County Garage Fire

A 10-year-old boy was charged with arson in connection with a fire at Union Mills Garage. According to the state fire marshals office, the child was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

French officials launch arson inquiry after historic cathedral burns in Nantes

 French officials launched an arson inquiry Saturday after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained-glass...
CBC.ca

France: Arson suspected after major fire at Nantes Cathedral

 A fire broke out in the interior portion of the Nantes Cathedral, where 100 firefighters where deployed to control the blaze. The cathedral's large pipe organ...
Deutsche Welle

France: Arson suspected in major fire at Nantes Cathedral

 A fire broke out in the interior portion of the Nantes Cathedral, where 100 firefighters where deployed to control the blaze. The cathedral's large pipe organ...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this