France: Nantes Cathedral Burns In Suspected Arson Fire
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () By Hannah Brockhaus
A fire being investigated as arson at a historic cathedral in western France Saturday morning has been contained, according to the local fire chief, though not before the Gothic church’s great organ and rose window sustained severe damage.
Fire Chief Laurent Ferlay told French television BFM July 18...
