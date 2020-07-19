France: Nantes Cathedral Burns In Suspected Arson Fire Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

By Hannah Brockhaus



A fire being investigated as arson at a historic cathedral in western France Saturday morning has been contained, according to the local fire chief, though not before the Gothic church’s great organ and rose window sustained severe damage.



Fire Chief Laurent Ferlay told French television BFM July 18


